When I first heard about the pass area warehouses, I thought someone was joking. — some joke. I couldn't believe what I was hearing was proposed and actually seriously considered by our government leaders.
Anyone in their right mind who has driven on Highland Springs Road in the overpass/Marketplace area would see that traffic jams are common every day. It is insane to consider adding a mass of semi-trucks to the mess.
I have lived in Sun Lakes for 25 years and watched the progressive traffic deterioration. To talk about mitigations to solve the problem is just as insane as the original proposal. And this is not even mentioning the rapidly growing semi-truck congestion on the freeway.
A wonderful example of the corruptive effects of what money will try to buy.
Respectively,
Raymond Kramer, Banning
