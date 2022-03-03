I listened to the entire Banning City Council meeting on Feb. 17, 2022.
Several things became very clear:
1. It is abominable to ignore the direct effects of air, noise and light pollution on those living near this project, including the assisted living center at The Lakes.
2. The developer has zero intention of ever building any retail buildings.
3. Their proposed cart path would require people on carts, or simply walking, to cross directly in front of big rig trucks in order to access any part of the current shopping center.
4. Their so-called traffic expert has no idea what the traffic is like in the area. The highest traffic is from 11:00-1:30 each day, not the traditional early morning and after work traffic.
The safety and access to medical and shopping services for every person in Banning and Beaumont will be affected by additional truck traffic and the vehicles of those additional 700 workers in this busy area.
5. The union members who would build the project mostly live in other communities where they pay rent and property tax, and do their shopping.
Banning does not have excess housing that is affordable to 700 factory workers, so they will also spend their money in the communities where they live, not in Banning.
I was appalled at the antagonism expressed by two people I have been told are members of the city Parks and Rec Commission.
Their criticism that Sun Lakes gets everything and gives nothing is highly inaccurate.
First of all, we have no fire station south of the 10.
Second, we pay property taxes that help support Banning schools and the parks and rec facilities and activities as well as other services provided by the city. Finally, Sun Lakes did not decide where grocery stores etc. were built in Banning.
Perhaps these members of the City Council, the Planning Commission, and the Parks and Rec. Commission should think about the needs of the entire population of Banning instead of blaming Sun Lakes for problems caused by poor decision making at the city level.
Diane Nethercott, Banning
