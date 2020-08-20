I was raised in Banning, moved to the big city for a few years and now back for what I hope will be my retirement years.
That being said, I have noticed how mismanaged and unfriendly to new and existing businesses Banning was and continues to be.
The city has hired a company to install a large electronic sign on 6th Street.
If you are heading west going 60 to 80 miles an hour, by the time you see the sign there are three exits left in Banning.
If you get off at Highland Springs Avenue you are more than likely going to a Beaumont business and not a Banning business.
If you are heading east and see the sign there is only one exit left and that is Hargrave Street.
If you get off there, you will only see abandoned and half burned buildings and a homeless encampment.
During the construction of the sign a nearby longtime business owner discovered that the sign company had trespassed and was using the property's water.
When asked why they replied that the mayor of Banning had visited the site earlier and told them to get water from wherever they could.
Basically, the mayor sanctioned trespassing and stealing from nearby businesses.
Why wasn't the issue of water access mitigated in the planning process?
Oh, thats right I doubt that the city manager or any of the planning department actually live in Banning and could care less how these things actually affect the residents and property owners of the city.
The mayor is obviously not business friendly.
Other examples: aforementioned business owner has lost many prospective renters due to the city's cost prohibitive requirements, years ago Walmart wanted to come to Banning. No.
Have you seen the long line of cars waiting to get a burger from In-N-Out in Beaumont?
They wanted to come to Banning. Nope.
The list could go on.
Now they want to close the airport, which has a few flourishing businesses and uses. Why doesn't the city council enlist the help of Democrat Raul Ruiz to attract new businesses to Banning instead of close them down.
The airport could be used for events that attract people from the desert and greater Inland Empire.
Use your imagination city council! Don't settle for distribution centers.
If you want to cut corners get rid of the electric department.
It is a cash cow for all the cities mismanagement.
Stop selling electricity to the residents of Banning at a premium and let us get it cheaper from the source.
I hope to retire in the coming years and the only thing keeping me in this dysfunctional state is my home town.
The beautiful mountains and the "close to everything" appeal is becoming less appealing.
Gina Gartner, Banning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.