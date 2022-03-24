Editor,
Here are proposals for brightening Banning, now and in the future, in two areas: housing, and improving life south of I-10 and the railroad.
1. California needs affordable housing and the Inland Empire can provide it. Invest in housing in the empty area south of Highway 10 and west of Sunset Avenue. Housing here would be homes for many long-time Banning residents and for incoming people.
These would become neighbors to brighten and enliven our city. Such a use is shown in the General Land Use Map of 2006.
Include grocery stores, other shops, offices, and businesses to support the people. Be sure to include a coffee shop for them to gather.
2. Central and eastern southern Banning lack amenities to support residents and attract visitors. In the these areas, place grocery stores, restaurants, shops, and other businesses and a coffee house. Do projects to make southern Banning destination areas, not a drive thru area.
3. A third bonus item: Begin planning and negotiating with Riverside County Fire to locate, build, and staff a fire house to serve southern Banning. This is a safety and health issue.
Do not procrastinate.
Banning can be a healthy, safe, busy, and neighborly City to live, raise children, and stay.
Cities and communities are built of living people, not pallets of boxes in warehouses.
Thank you,
Stuart MacKenzie, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.