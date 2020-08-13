Dear editor,
I have read in the latest edition of the Record Gazette that the Banning City Council is seeking the help of Congressman Raul Ruiz in submitting a bill to force the FAA to close the Banning Municipal Airport due to the airport not being financially sustainable.
The council says that with the removal of the airport, there are companies waiting to move in and build, thus providing jobs and revenue for the city.
Where have we heard this before? — Oh yeah, remember the “San Gorgonio Inn” — Where are the new businesses and jobs?
An empty field is all that is there.
And what about the property on Lincoln between 4th and 8th Street?
All the empty buildings there have since been razed. Where are the businesses and jobs? — Like the San Gorgonio Inn, it will be another empty field.
Is the Banning Municipal Airport going to be another boondoggle?
If I remember correctly, I read in the Record Gazette recently that the skydiving company operating at the Airport was being honored by the City of Banning for something, but I cannot remember what it was for.
And now the city is trying to close the airport down?
Bernie Howlett, Banning
