Dec. 23, 2022
I sort of lived in Loma Linda for a couple of years and lived in Redlands right next door for many years (the small area west of the Walmart shopping center — is Redlands, but serviced by Loma Linda). Loma Linda is a Blue City. Here's what they have that Banning doesn't: An ordinance forbidding smoking in all but a small part of multi-family dwellings; at least a couple of health food stores (Banning doesn't have any); no warehouses. **At least**!
To call Banning a potential Blue Zone is laughable.
The people of Loma Linda — taking religion out of the picture, because they are so strongly Seventh-Day Adventists there — would laugh in our faces.
They certainly wouldn't abide a polluting warehouse to be installed across the street from a senior housing tract or next to an assisted living facility. Our city manager is delusional.
Theresa Jennings, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.