In his commentary, Gary Campenella accepted the line the Democrats have been peddling, which is that Trump called the coronavirus a hoax.
He took the bait, hook, line and sinker and ran with it claiming, "he (Trump) dismissed the alarm about the virus as the new Democratic hoax.” Not true Gary — you simply did not check the facts. On Feb. 28 at a rally in South Carolina, Trump likened the criticism of him to those fraudulent efforts to impeach him saying "this is their new hoax" that is their effort to diminish his work to fight the virus. At no time did he say that the coronavirus was a hoax.
The Democrats tried to misdirect that comment but failed. You may notice that not even the left wing media have been using that in their attack columns anymore.
The Administration has been working on this problem daily. it is a totally unknown variety and appears that it may even change from day to day. Is there anything we, as citizens, can do about it? The best we can do is to hunker down, stay inside, do what the medical experts suggest and pray. In time this too will pass.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
(1) comment
The FACT is, of course, that the Democrats' concern about Trump dragging his feet on the response to the pandemic was not a "political hoax" but was TRUE. Even Dr. Fauci said that if we had responded sooner to the crisis, lives would have been saved. But Trump cared more about his approval ratings than he did about the spread of the virus. Even now, he is pressing to reopen the economy now, despite the fact that he is being warned repeatedly that doing that prematurely will cost even more lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.