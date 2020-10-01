In August, the Trump administration appointed Scott Atlas to the coronavirus task force.
He is neither an epidemiologist nor an infectious disease expert.
He also has no expertise in public health.
He was a radiologist at the Stanford Medical School and a medical analyst for Fox News.
With 7 million covid-19 cases and over 200 thousand deaths in the United States, Atlas refuses to recognize the need for a national strategy.
Instead, he has advanced the biological theory of "herd immunity" that allows for the natural spread of the virus infecting at least 70% of the U.S. population. For herd immunity to occur, 230 million people would become infected and 5 million would die. Getting herd immunity without a vaccine would be a catastrophe.
Atlas has pushed a number of disputed medical opinions. He has stated mask wearing has not been necessary and the worst of the pandemic has passed.
In addition, children have zero risk of dying from the virus, and young, healthy people need to be exposed to the virus.
Since much of his medical advice runs counter to established science, many former colleagues at the Stanford Medical School wrote an open letter accusing him of spreading "falsehoods and misrepresentations of science that undermine public health authorities and the credible science that guides public health policy."
Scott Atlas has provided bad medical advice to President Trump.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.