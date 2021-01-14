Now we know how much time of constant, persistent harassment, criticism, hysterical name calling, undermining, personal hatred spewing, belittling of accomplishments, etc., it takes to break a really strong man.
We are back to the usual lifetime political leaders.
May God have mercy on our nation.
Tracy Wells, Banning
