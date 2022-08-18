To the editor of the Record-Gazette,
In the late spring of 1988, it was my good fortune to graduate as a co-valedictorian of Banning High School. As such, I was given the privilege of addressing my fellow classmates, along with hundreds of their loved ones and friends in attendance, at the graduation ceremony. My remarks were not vetted beforehand, and the only instructions I received were to speak from the heart about our shared high school experience and the future ahead. In retrospect, this now seems about as wise as handing a blowtorch to an arsonist.
For 10 minutes that I can scarcely remember because my embarrassment blocks their memory, I went full-on street corner fire and brimstone preacher, no doubt equal parts religious nut job and extraterrestrial to those gathered in the football stadium bleachers. If I only had this one moment, I thought, then I would seize it without hesitation or moderation, so I exhorted everyone that the world was very clearly collapsing from its own evil and perversion, that the Last Days of scripture were almost certainly just around the corner, and that Christ would condemn them to fiery judgment if He didn’t save them first.
When I finished, there was a smattering of applause – maybe if nothing else from every parent who thought to themselves, “Dear God, at least that wasn’t my kid.” In your own paper’s full-page coverage of the event, my fellow valedictorian’s speech was reviewed at length, while only my name appeared.
It's been 35 years since that combustible confluence of misguided zeal and tone-deaf naivete, and I still cringe. Yes, because it was a jaw-droppingly spectacular example of “Wrong place, wrong time,” like someone trying to sell cemetery plots at a baby shower. And because my ardent adolescent convictions caused me to bulldoze right through the boundary between church and state as only those who think that boundary shouldn’t or doesn’t exist could.
But mostly I wince because of how Jesus came off that evening: all indignation, no grace, all buzzkill, no joy. He who the gospel of Matthew tells us was a friend to sinners was made to seem like their fearsome enemy and most intense critic. The great Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky wrote, “I believe there is no one deeper, lovelier, more sympathetic, and more perfect than Jesus,” and if that’s a worthy measuring stick, then the Jesus of my youth failed on all four counts.
To anyone in the class of ’88 or in attendance that day who was turned off, ticked off or completely befuddled, I offer a wholehearted apology, and implore you to not equate my tactless indiscretion with Jesus Himself, who said that religion as poorly articulated and enacted as mine 3-plus decades ago can feel like a heavy millstone around the neck of a drowning man, instead of light, life, love and rest.
Humbly submitted,
Rev. Dr. Christian Shearer, Yorktown, Va.
