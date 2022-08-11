It is time, I think, for yet another fable for our times. Call it a Liberal's dream and a Conservative's nightmare.
In the upcoming months Donald Trump gets indicted on any number of charges including seditious conspiracy, which he of course denies and prepares his legal defense.
However, in order to spare the country of the divisiveness of a trial, President Biden offers a full pardon, which Donald Trump accepts.
Since accepting the pardon carries an admission of guilt, questions naturally arise as to the applicability of the 14th amendment and whether Trump could run again or not.
Moreover, as more and more evidence of Trump's implication makes its way into the public eye, polls show that even if he were to run, he could not secure the nomination, let alone win the general election.
So, in order to insure that Trump cannot run again in 2024, McConnell cuts a deal to find 17 Republican senators that will agree to convict Trump in his third impeachment trial. This poses no problem as there are at least that many Republicans that are eager to get into the presidential race and do not relish the thought of running against him. The House quickly passes articles of impeachment and the Senate holds a pro forma trial and Trump is convicted and therefore unable to hold office again.
In a pique of anger, Trump tells his remaining followers that if he cannot run for president, they may as well not vote. In the fall election, Republicans stay away from the ballot box in droves, and the Democrats increase their lead in the House and Senate, thereby paving the way for impeachment of Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett for lying to the Senate during their confirmation, and Justice Thomas for breach of judicial ethics for voting to keep his wife's texts to Mark Meadows confidential. This results in a 6-3 Liberal Supreme Court, which quickly reverses their Dodd decision.
The moral of this fable? Elections have consequences. Sometimes it takes six years for those consequences to be realized.
Robert B Beeson, Beaumont
