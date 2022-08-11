Thank you to Donors
We [San Gorgonio Education Fund] have pretty much recovered from the COVID pandemic, which meant staying at home and not having any means of income for some people. The struggles of their lives continue as we open back up, albeit some jobs no longer exist. We have a lot of children couch surfing, and sleeping wherever they can find a place. Banning Partners wants to extend a heartfelt thanks to those who helped us reach out and provide 700 backpacks and school supplies for these students. The school district provided 500 backpacks, Riverside County provided 100 filled backpacks for Banning High, Lifepoint Church provided $250 to assist with the purchase of supplies, Sunrise Church provided much requested and needed binders, and St. Stephens provided colored pencils, highlighters, crayons, and a variety of supplies. Banning partners has been involved in collecting school supplies for over 10 years in the Banning Unified School District. This was a project first started by the pastors of Faith in Action. Over the years, we have had many generous donors, and this year was no exception. Our heartfelt thanks go out to each and every one who contributed to make this year’s drive a success. We could not be so successful without you. If anyone would like to contribute towards next year, a check can be mailed to the San Gorgonio Education Fund, P. O. Box 47, Banning, CA 92220.
Thank you and bless you,
Debbie Franklin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.