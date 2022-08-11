The people of the Banning/Beaumont and the Inland Empire should know the true facts concerning the number of additional vehicles added to our roads that are associated with warehouse projects.
[I managed an automotive division of a large automotive supplier over 30 years ago in which we had 25 docks. We were able to load and unload a semi-truck every two hours yielding 50 trucks (25 in and 25 out) every two hours.
We worked only 8 hours a day, 5 days aweek. Note - This was not an automated warehouse.]
When the article in question states that there are applications in the pipeline ~ of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space.... within our cities’ surrounding "sphere of influence," I was very alarmed. Because not only is the Cheery Valley Warehouse being built, but there is a new Banning warehouse and a new 1.8 million-square-foot United Legwear & Apparel warehouse all becoming operational within the next year. Close to about 3 million square feet and 500-600 docks.
You should know that the San Gorgonio Crossing logistics center [Cheery Valley] will have 200 automated docks operating on 24/7 basis and they were quoted as saying that their warehouse would only add an estimated 600 truck trips a day - I beg to seriously question that figure. They may start out at that level, but they will quickly grow that figure substantially.
If they loaded and unloaded just one truck every two hours that would yield 2,400 trucks per day, not 600. I frankly believe an automated warehouse could manage one truck every hour yielding 4,800 trucks per day. Then you have to add in all of the employees, vendors, maintenance vehicles, etc. operating on 24/7 [three shifts] basis and you would be adding over another 1,000-plus vehicles/day.
I ask: " How will the I-10 and 60 freeways be able to handle all of these semi-trucks and other vehicles next year?"
If you do the math you are looking at over 40,000 more trucks and other vehicles per week from just the Cherry Valley warehouse to an already congested highway, which does not include any of the vehicles from the other new warehouses being built. Now your article indicates that there are potentially even more warehouses coming to our local vicinity.
When does the highway gridlock start? What are the cities, county, state and federal plans to reduce this obvious coming congestion and when will these plans be implemented and completed?
Concerned citizen, Gene DeFouw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.