There are many residents in the San Gorgonio Pass who enjoy their pets who are part of their families.
My recent unhappy experience at Banning Veterinary Hospital (BVH) has left me feeling betrayed and incredibly hurt.
Specifically, when my dog of 15 years needed to be euthanized, I called ahead about the cost of having my dog euthanized. The BVH rep on the phone told me the cost would be $89.
Upon arrival with my dog at BVH, I was told that the total would be $169. When I asked why the difference of what was quoted and the new cost, I was told the extra cost was for the shots! Really?
What was particularly distressful was after my pet was euthanized; the vet carried my pet out of the room with his head dangling over her left arm showing no regard or respect for me or my pet - like carrying a bag of potatoes slung over her shoulder.
I would hope that my emotionally charged experience is not typical of what BVH normally provides other pet owners. As for me, once is enough!
Toni Henderson, Beaumont
