On Sept. 5, 2020, the El Dorado Fire was started in Yucaipa by Refugio Manuel Jiminez and Angelina Jiminez at El Dorado Road Park when record heat of up to 117 degrees and high fire danger alerts were posted throughout the entire area.
Refugio Manuel Jiminez and his wife, Angelina, placed a pyrotechnic device in dry brush at the park and ignited it with no regards to the posted signs or plain common sense.
The sparks hit the dry brush and resulted in the devastating fire that consumed 22,680 acres, destroyed five homes, damaged four others and forced the evacuation of residents of Mt. Home Village, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks, Barton Flats and parts of Cherry Valley.
Charlie Morton, U.S. Forest Service Hot Shot crew boss, 39 years old, was killed fighting this fire, which was started by the Jiminez couple.
Flash back to the present.
Despite a grand jury appointed by San Bernardino District Attorney Jason Anderson handing down the following counts:
1 Felony count of involuntary manslaughter
3 Felony counts of recklessly causing a fire with great bodily harm
4 Felony counts of recklessly causing a fire to inhabited structures
25 misdemeanor counts of recklessly causing a fire to others.
The Jiminez couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Jiminez couple has been free to live their lives with no restrictions or consequences as we reach the 2-year anniversary of the El Dorado Fire and Charlie Morton's death.
Their attorney Michael Scafiddi, who is known to defend the worst of the worst, has been granted by a judge, continuance after continuance, along with asking for all charges to be dropped.
From day one San Bernardino DA Jason Anderson, and everyone else connected to this case has protected this couple, refusing to announce to the public their place of residence or their professions...
In contrast, the Border Patrol agent who started the 42,000-acre fire in Arizona in 2017, also with a gender reveal, turned himself in and faced the courts like a man. No one was killed in that fire.
Charlie Morton lost his life saving our lives.
What a disgrace that this couple have been coddled and protected for almost two years while a hero died and untold damage was done to our wildlands that can never be fixed.
Being in law enforcement and committing crimes cannot entitle you to coddling and protection, by officials that seem to feel that the public does not have the right to know all of the facts just the same as others who have committed the same crime and paid the price in a timely manner.
Cappi Duncan, Cherry Valley
