The Banning airport has been serving the area since 1940; when I moved to Banning in 1987 the combined population of Banning and Beaumont was about 18,000. Now the combined population is closer to 80,000. Greed has always been a motivator of the Banning City Council and, once again, it has reared its ugly head in its efforts to dispose of the Banning airport and line their pockets to waste the money on some other useless project.
Consider their allowance for builders to build more homes and increase the population even further without any plans to prepare for further traffic congestion. Getting away from the area now during rush hours is a near impossibility because the vehicular traffic is so great yet the city council permits the additional traffic because of the building fees they receive from builders (who care absolutely nothing about the problems they cause). It can only get worse!
Over the years the Banning City Council has made some injudicious decisions such as the rejection in the mid-1990s by the local cabal when Walmart's approach to locating in Banning was rejected; Walmart promptly went to Beaumont whose council could easily see how their presence would benefit the city and promptly gave its approval to locate there. The rest is history.
Instead of selling off the property, the council should open its respective eyes and expand the airport so it would become a major stop for smaller planes flying between the United States and Mexico as well as other destinations in this country and Latin America at a lower cost. It just seems that over the years the Banning City Council has been out of step with progress putting their respective feet backward when it should have been forward and forward when it should have been backward.
R.S. Bibbo, Banning
