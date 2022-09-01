On Mary Hamlin
"As for my district and residents of Sun Lakes, shame on you for listening to the misinformation and outright lies about me," [Councilwoman Mary Hamlin stated during her resignation letter.]
Mary, you just spread misinformation about district 3. I don't think everyone in your district is on a get Mary campaign. You should have taken the high road in your letter. Your past contributions say a lot about accomplishments.
With your current attitude you should resign. Maybe you should have resigned months ago. There is no way you can represent District 3 going forward.
Gregg Johnson, Banning
