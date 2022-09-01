Though I have not retired from writing as did Mr. Bibbo, I have decided to do way less of it. Recently, Diego Rose contributed a letter suggesting that our pandemic response was driven by false information. Now, I have not read the information he has cited in his letter and am not sure I will search the Internet to do so (very likely not).
This letter raises my red flags a bit, however. To revisit: We experienced a pandemic. The pandemic has taken over 1 million American lives and some sources say that was an undercount (others can credibly say that other factors were the main contributors of the deaths in some cases). The pandemic quickly exposed a willingness to publicly and politically trash public servants, Dr. Anthony Fauci as example. The pandemic seems to have had a large impact on the 2020 election as voters turned out a president who did not appear to work on the pandemic as much as to work the politics of the pandemic. The pandemic has shifted to an ongoing medical reality that we will wrestle with in the future.
Yes, the CDC changes recommendations as information is newly seen by them, it is called data and responding to data.
But what really changed? We had developed vaccines and boosters and that had allowed us to operate as safely as possible in our new reality. I no longer think mandates are useful but they seemed to be necessary back then. We have tools now. Any individual can have a negative vaccine reaction but these are quite rare compared to the benefit of protection vaccines provide.
I would like readers to consider the letter by Mr. Rose to be, more likely, a fringe effort to raise unfounded concern, though I will give him the benefit of assuming he believes this information. We saw what happened over the past two plus years, we saw what pulled us out and I am not inclined to assume the working government has a plan, for whatever reason, to lie to me about a pandemic.
Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley
