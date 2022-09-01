As the leader of the recall of Mary Hamlin, city councilperson, District 3, I would like to thank all those who helped launch, execute and collect signatures to successfully get the recall on the ballot. It would not have happened without your dedication and perseverance.
Again, thank you!
A recall is an example of direct democracy and one of the few avenues open to citizens to remove an elected official who refuses to represent their best interests- who puts their own personal conscience or financial gain before the needs, desires, health and welfare of their constituents.
We had over 1,800 actual signatures, collected over a 70-day period. We submitted 1,686 to the Registrar of Voters with 1,604 accepted out of the 1,259 required to place it on the ballot.
Quite an accomplishment!
The entire city council, did a great disservice to the Sun Lakes community, by voting for the zone change that opened the door to a 620,000-square-foot industrial warehouse just feet from a memory care and hospice facility and directly across from a well established 6,000-plus senior residential community. The environmental impact report (EIR) and zone change from commercial/retail to industrial warehouse was prepared and passed under the cover of COVID — a time when no one would leave their homes and most were glued to the numbers ticking off on their TV screens.
Once Sun Lakers found out about the warehouse, almost a year after the zone change and EIR were already approved, you ridiculed and dismissed our valid concerns of harmful air and noise pollution, increased traffic and the overall lowering of our quality of life. Mary Hamlin claimed that it was only a few vengeful people who wanted her recalled. All those who were eager to sign the recall proved that arrogant assumption wrong.
You never once have apologized or admitted your mistakes and continue to defend them.
Sun Lakers have had no other choice but to file a lawsuit against the city and the council in order to right this wrong. We, and the greater community, have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for this fight. A fight we should never have had to fight. We should never have been put in this position by the city council, let alone our own elected resident politician, Mary Hamlin.
We wish you no ill will. We hope you find peace in your new home. But we do hope that someday you will truly grasp the reasons why this recall was necessary and the great harm you have perpetuated on the good people of Sun Lakes by not representing their best interests, but instead only your own.
Sincerely,
Sheri Flynn, Banning
