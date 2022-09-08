Really funny story (raising her right):
So my daughter sprained her ankle over the weekend and was gimping around on crutches at school. At the end of the day she went up to the teacher who was selling ice cold waters for $1 and said she only had 50 cents and 37 **** bucks (school currency). My daughter said she'd give the teacher all she had for one water (Banning tap water has a bad history of being unhealthy. . . . and it’s luke warm on a hot summer day, so bottled ice water should be provided).
This teacher told my daughter that the school currency isn't worth anything to her and she (my daughter) can go down the street to the convenience store and buy one for 50 cents. . . . (on her crutches?)
So I wrote a letter to the principal (who is really awesome) about the incident. Then I gave my daughter a backpack full of waters and Koolaid Koolers and instructed her to sell them at 50 cents or just give them away for free so that the poor kids can enjoy clean water and refreshment too. Plus we will be undercutting the sales of these teachers who are turning a profit off of our children in their time of need.
In the Civil Rights era, even Black kids and white kids had the same quality of water (just different fountains). But poor class vs. white class water quality discrimination is just unjust. So shameful.
Oh and my daughter made 50 (school currency bucks in two days) and $3 yesterday. And still gave some to the security guards and other staff who were thirsty.
Teaching her to do what’s right even when the system says no. (The school discourages kids from selling stuff for themselves at school). However she's not making much of a profit, just undercutting the sales of a corrupt system and providing to the less fortunate. lmbo.
David Hansen, Beaumont
