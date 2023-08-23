Several months ago, Fox News arrived at a settlement before a jury was picked to terminate a legal action filed against them by Dominion Voting Systems. Several socialist communist supporters at the time were ecstatic assuming, I presume, that Fox News was guilty of some crime. Such was not the case.
A pretrial settlement is not an admission of guilt but simply a step to put aside a nuisance matter, permitting Fox to move on to more serious matters such as the trainwreck our country has become under the corrupt Biden crime family syndicate.
The amount involved, while large, was nothing more than "chump change" to Fox.
Clearly, the action taken by Fox News has had no effect on its audience appeal inasmuch as Fox News (both before and after the settlement) has led MSNBC and CNN News in viewing audiences combined each month. That should signal the outcome of the 2024 election and cause a great deal of anxiety in the socialist communist headquarters (formerly Democratic National Headquarters)!
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.