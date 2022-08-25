I am writing this letter in praise of the female teams on our local schools and the success they have had in athletic competitions in their leagues.
When Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Takemoto Mink introduced Title IX in Congress in 1972 she had one daughter, so she wanted females athletes to have equal access to all sports in public schools.
Since then, female high school and college athletes have shown how well they can do in all sports.
Although I am not an athlete I did participate in Senior Olympic in Palm Springs several years ago when I was still teaching, and I came in second in my event.
I am now 88 years old and in an excellent yoga class taught by Sally June in Beaumont twice weekly.
Thanks to Title IX, women athletes today are allowed to compete in all sports, and many have proven their exceptional talents in athletics as well as academics.
Believe me, I am as proud of that minor athletic win as I am of all my college degrees.
Sincerely,
Betty K. Meltzer, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.