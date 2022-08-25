Remember when COVID was extremely deadly, even worst than the flu by several magnitudes? And remember when we were all at risk of death because we had no immunity from this "novel" virus? Do you remember being told asymptomatic people were the drivers of the disease and yet we were all dangerous and spreaders as well? Remember when masking, social distancing and vaccination was our only way out of this dystopia on the horizon? Or, how about when the idea of closing schools and businesses, confining people to their homes, stopping non-COVID medical care and travel abroad were all going to stop or mitigate the evil disease? Do you remember any of that?
All of this has been proven to be false. None of it was factual and none of it was science.
If you bought into this narrative as it was sold, it implies that you were either not science literate, believe anything the TV or academia sells and you don't understand how those systems work, were told or you assumed you or a loved one had COVID, or you "knew a doctor too." Because of revelations such as the Pfizer docs, multiple new clinical studies, and the large scale studies coming out of Israel, Germany and Singapore we are getting a clearer picture of real world data instead of media driven opinion. The new information paints a completely different picture than did two years ago.
The current state of things should tell you all you need to know. We know the vast majority of the data used/provided/shared politically or professionally was flawed through a number of factors, vaccines were rushed, safety was not of major concern because vaccine manufacturers were immune to prosecution, efficacy was grossly inflated, global excess deaths have started an undeniable trend that should scare the crap out of all (vaccinated) people, this vaccine is already having adverse reactions/deaths at a magnitude not seen in any previous vaccine roll out, all public claims of heath concerns related to adverse events, despite manufactures claims, have been validated through growing data sets (female reproductive issues, Myocarditis, blood clotting disorders, etc.), Pfizer and others vaccine producers have made billions in profits. The fiscal, social and psychological impacts of the COVID narrative is only now starting to be truly realized and yet some people lost everything for not wanting to take the vaccine, wear a mask, subject themselves to daily testing, or for not "believing the science."
On Aug 11 the CDC revised its COVID guidelines again. Social distancing and mask wearing are not needed but if you have COVID you wear the mask and stay home. No more quarantine for exposed people, just a mask and now asymptomatic people don't require testing either. This is where the science and the data start catching up. On Aug 11 of 2020 in Riverside County there were 676 new weekly cases and 876 in 2021 on the same day. On Aug. 11 2022, new cases are at 814. If you don't understand what is going on around you now is the time to catch up. COVID is real and scary but for those who "denied the science" vs. those who "praised the science," the reason for that fear is very different as is the world. There are still many among us who aspire to have more of the same policies and guidance. Unfortunately, to me, ignorance and cognitive dissonance seems to be the real viruses today.
Diego Rose, Banning
