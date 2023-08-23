I don't know if there's even a solution, but in the case of cities and fire departments offering free sandbags to help prevent property from flooding...that's really great...if you can drive, if you can fit sandbags in your vehicle, if you can lift sandbags, if there are enough sandbags before they run out.
If you are elderly, sick, injured, or otherwise vulnerable, it's terrifying. You may just get flooded. I'm here with a shattered wrist, can't drive, and thinking, wow, I'm screwed!
Theresa Jennings, Banning
Commented
