America was founded primarily as a Christian nation, not Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism or anything else. All but three of our 46 Presidents were and are Christians and 65 percent of Americans still identify as Christians. So it is easy to understand why so many Americans see Christianity as part of our national identity.
After learning from past mistakes in our history the overwhelming majority of Christians in the GOP and others in America at this time are not violent or oppressive, are tolerant of others while firmly holding on to their own beliefs, and do believe in the separation of church and state. For the most part they go to church, take care of their jobs and families, and don't intend to violently attack or oppress anyone.
There will always be radical and extremist groups such as the perpetrators on Jan. 6 or the rioters that destroyed large parts of our cities in the summer of 2020, white supremacists and Antifa, but that is not mainstream America or the GOP.
Same sex marriage and gay rights are now guaranteed in all 50 states by federal law even if many GOP Christians may disagree with that type of lifestyle. Gays can hold federal offices, serve in the military, and the LGBTQ community has full constitutional rights.
To my knowledge the GOP is not against immigration, but against illegal immigration.
After the 9/11 attack, the murders and beheadings by ISIS, the Muslim terrorist attacks in Europe, and the groups of Muslim terrorists that are still killing people all over the world it is only normal that many GOP Christians and other Americans would still be concerned about Muslim immigrants and refugees.
There are far more serious issues our country is currently facing than Christian Nationalism, such as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, climate change, inflation, increased crime and the out of control crisis at our southern border with record illegal immigration and deadly drugs pouring into our country.
There is certainly nothing wrong with being pro-life and anti-abortion. Since Gary Campanella is often referencing the teachings of Jesus I must say I am sure that Jesus would not approve of destroying the helpless and defenseless unborn new human life in the womb.
Ultimately, because of our democratic freedom both Republicans and Democrats and Christian and non-Christian voters of all our political parties will decide which roads America will travel.
Ira Pray, Beaumont
