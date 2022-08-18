Dear editor,
Just a simple observation for you. You have had two Garys lately in disagreement. One would be Gary Hironimus who has claimed that America’s “Left” has perpetrated (and almost exclusively) violence in the country in the past five years. Mr. Hironimus seems to rely on his personal opinion and observations. The other Gary is Gary Campanella. Mr. Campanella demonstrates research done and quotes his information and sources. I would like to register my preference for the Campanella-style in these discussions. Further, I encourage future writers to learn something here.
Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley
Commented
