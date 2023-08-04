The editor,
The Pass Chorale needs singers. We sing the classics —Bach, Mozart, Verdi, Poulenc and other masters. We also are privileged to present modern classics from local composers and members of the chorale.
We give two concerts a year, one at Christmastime with an accompanying sing-along of favorite carols, and one in May, during which we join the audience in clapping along with our orchestra's playing “Stars and Stripes Forever” — you know, the tune about the duck that is somebody's mother.
We rehearse in the San Manuel Gathering Hall each Tuesday evening from 7 to 8:30. The hall is in downtown Banning at the corner of San Gorgonio and Hays.
Please join us,
Steve Higbee, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.