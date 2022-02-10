COVID-19 has been a part of our lives here in the United States for nearly two whole years. Many of us have contracted it at least once (some more than once), and some of us have had the misfortune of having those close to us perish. What is worse is that in most cases, no one could visit those patients in the hospital and have had to plan empty funerals just to stay safe. It has taken a massive toll on all of us, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or political identity. We are all tired of seeing this and want it to be over. Unfortunately, the virus has other plans. This highly volatile disease is persistent and people are still being hospitalized in droves. In the classroom, we are seeing and experiencing the monumental weight of the current variant’s spread.
While the Banning school board is adamant on staying in person for education, those of us that actually work in the schools feel differently. Our experience in this recent surge of Omicron has left us traumatized and exhausted. Each morning ever since before winter break, we have received an email telling us how short staffed we are and our plan to simply make it through the day. Before break, we had every available teacher giving up their prep to cover for their colleagues. Now, we are still giving up our prep periods, and we still do not have enough teachers and subs to cover all of our classes. The solution: have all of those classes in the auditorium for an administrator to manage. To be clear, this is an enclosed space with about three to four classes every period. This definitely ensures all students are being watched, but they certainly are not receiving instruction. How could they? These are all completely different grades and subjects being taught by an administrator that has other jobs to do. Some of these students spend up to four periods in the auditorium, doing nothing but sharing air with a hundred other students.
This band-aid solution does not even begin to address the needs of our students nor our staff. When we are not covering for our colleagues, we educators have to teach our own classes. While we pride ourselves in our knowledge and teaching ability, we know that we are not being effective.
Firstly, many students are absent due to COVID. These students may have access to google classrooms, however they are not receiving live instruction and will likely need to be retaught when they return. Of course these students are not gone simultaneously, but sporadically, causing more and more rifts in knowledge and forcing the educator to keep repeating previous lessons. Once the class finally does move on to a new topic, the educator has not had the time to prepare. Again, we are all selling our prep period to cover other classes, and in some cases, not getting paid for it. There are so many people having to cover for each other that some just slip through the cracks. We are overwhelmed at literally every level.
Continuing on this path will only lead to more and more cases, exacerbating our already behemoth crisis. Quality teachers will quit and not come back. Our students may have to watch a loved one pass. We might watch a colleague pass.
Our school board wants to focus on “student achievement.” I ask you, at what cost? Our teachers are exhausted, our admin is trying desperately to put out fires daily, and our students aren’t even receiving quality instruction. What will they achieve if there is no educator? What will they achieve if they or a loved one is sick? It is time we stopped ignoring the problem and pushing it down the road. It is time to take action.
Paula Takano, Banning Unified
