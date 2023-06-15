June 11, 2023
Concerning Republican gun owners and the NRA, Gregg Johnson stated, "These folks like to hide behind the second amendment." That is a misleading statement. Mr. Johnson expressed his opinions because he likes to hide behind the First Amendment. Ha, ha!
Republicans don't hide behind any of the amendments to the Constitution. We support, abide by, and stand in front of them.
In July of 2022 HR 1808 to ban AR-type weapons passed in the House. Unfortunately it was defeated in the Democratically controlled Senate as several senators voted against it. Had it passed in the Senate and been signed by President Biden it would have become federal law. So the Democrats have also failed to ban AR-type weapons.
However, banning AR-type weapons would just make the cartels richer as they would begin smuggling guns into instead of out of the United States. It also would probably increase the use of explosives and speeding vehicles into crowds to produce large casualties. A single shot lever action rifle with 14 rounds can also produce a lot of casualties in a very short time, especially if there is no one to stop the shooter from reloading.
Incidentally, it is extremely difficult for people in Mexico to purchase a gun and that is why the armed cartels have seized so much control.
Criminals and others with bad intentions will always find a way to obtain their weapon of choice even from the dark web and black market.
It is a shame that we now need plenty of cameras and armed security everywhere including our schools.
There is a serious and dangerous moral, social, cultural and spiritual breakdown in the United States at this time, but it is not a weapon problem. It is a people problem.
Ira Pray, Beaumont
