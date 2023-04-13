Dear editor,
It is out of sight, out of mind as far as the city of Banning’s animal shelter is concerned. In fact, very few people I have spoken with about the shelter even know that it exists. Those that do don’t have good things to say about it. In fact, a growing number of dissatisfied clients would like to see the whole operation shut down if immediate remedies can’t be found for some it’s most distressing problems. Recent visitors say that dog enclosures aren’t covered and are overcrowded, that some dogs in the back of the property are left standing in knee deep water and mud, that the cat quarters stink of urine and feces and that feral cats are dumped in a room together. There doesn’t seem to be a catch, spay and release program for ferals. No one answers phones or emails and their website is totally inadequate. Volunteers don’t stay very long and are very frustrated with the terrible conditions. What is going on here? The Banning City Manager and the City Council have ultimate responsibility and oversight for the shelter’s operations and right now it looks as if they aren’t doing their job. There are many animal lovers in our city who would be appalled if they were aware of what is going on. An immediate investigation is called for and urgent action is needed to resolve the most pressing problems. Banning’s lost, sick, stray and unwanted animals deserve better.
Kori Lee Garner, Banning
Commented
