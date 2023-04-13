I miss living in Beaumont, but so much bulldozing. I miss OC but it’s bulldozed too. Here's the point. We want to believe in good things and should try to physically, monetarily, or at least philosophically support them.
As a child I heard D. Eisenhower and J. Kennedy loved America and in their way showed it as presidents. Now their political parties are mostly compromised and the Dems are the bulldozer I mentioned earlier, daily on the national stage. Trump is a metaphor for our independence.
Randy Knapman, Cathedral City
