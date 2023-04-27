What a pleasant surprise: seeing a near-professional performance of “Mamma Mia!” at the beautiful Beaumont High School Performing Arts Theatre.
Thanks to the articles written about it in the Record Gazette for inspiration in attending.
I could rave on and on about every aspect of this performance on the afternoon of April 22: the actors, music, choreography, set design, etc. Thanks to the production crew for making this happen. The entrance song sung by talented Cheyenne Mora (Sophie) is still in my head, and no microphone was required by Michelle Fuzane (Donna) who in my opinion is a Broadway prospect.
I find it hard to believe that this outstanding performance was put on by a high school. It surpasses the movie versions. The professionally played overture gave the audience a sample of what enjoyment lied ahead. Thank you so much for all the hard work everyone did. As an 86-year-old guest, you made my day! (And then some.)
Sharon Middleton, Banning
