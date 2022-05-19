I'm a native Californian and have lived in the Inland Empire over fifty years. As an optimist I keep telling myself things will get better in our lovely state. My positive attitude wants the Republicans to speak out, Democrats to see the downhill spiral of our state, and the Independents to become more actively involved in changing the future of our state. All political parties can come together if they desire a moral and just society. Therefore, I was shocked and horrified when I learned about the bill 2223 written by Senators Buffy Wick Democrat Oakland and Kevin Mullin Democrat San Francisco. It has been dubbed the “infanticide” bill. It allows for the murder of botched late term abortions and newborn babies 7 days and older without investigations and persecutions. The bill uses the word “perinatal death.” This means postpartum births. The Federal law in all states is that partial birth abortions and late term abortions is illegal. Now our radical state government decides it will go against the Federal law. Does it disturb you that newborns can be murdered with no justice for these heinous & horrific crimes? Do you believe that this is wrong? Our state government has become amoral and doesn't care how far we spiral downhill into the evil hole of depravity. If you care for the sanctity of life please contact our Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (District 23) and our Assembly member Chad Mayes. A civilized people values human dignity and human life. Stand up for newborns and their right to life.
Mary Baer, Beaumont
