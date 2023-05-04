When Edward-Dean Museum (EDM) assistant curator Bradley Harjehausen volunteered to be photographed to depict an example of “trompe l’oeil,” the result was a whale of an optical illusion that Bradley was to be the leaping giant whale’s lunch! The interpretation of the French word trompe l’oeil means “to fool the eye,” more commonly known as the art of illusion. Illusion shows us that the world cannot always be comprehended.
Reality through a painting or photograph, becomes an optical illusion and that image, although an illusion, becomes reality. Illusion is the magic of visual art. Early Romans delighted in trompe I’oeil (trick of the eye) murals that were exhibited in the city of Pompeii.
Greek Philosophers like Plato believed the dead continued in Hades, and a well-executed painting could give the souls depicted the illusion of a second existence. Life-like theater design, and illusionistic ceiling frescos abounded during the Baroque Period. The Baroque art era originated in Italy around 1600 and spread elsewhere to circa 1750. Even as technology has advanced with its new methods of recreating imagery, artists still love to play with their viewer’s perceptions.
The current gallery exhibit entitled “Illusions – The Art of Selfies” is open to the public through May 20; children 5-12, $5.; adults $10; military/veterans free. Visitors to the Edward-Dean Museum & Gardens, Cherry Valley art gallery will have a fun opportunity to self-photograph their image against a variety of dimensional trompe l’oeil artwork backdrops. Visitors can use the exhibit displays to create their own images or illusions through the art of the selfie.
The Edward-Dean Museum & Gardens, Cherry Valley historic home environment is a repository committed to preserving its collection of 16th through 19th century decorative art while offering wedding facility, cultural and other social events.
The EDM Friends program welcomes volunteers to assist with art exhibition setups, conservation and educational events. Public contributions to the EDM Friends help support school bus tours to the museum for students and parents in the San Gorgonio Pass area and beyond. Generous contributors of $1,000 each enjoy lifetime free art gallery visits and their names are memorialized on brass name plates mounted to wooden plaques displayed on an art gallery lobby wall.
Annual memberships, starting at $15 and graduating upward, are also offered entitling a member to annual free art gallery visits – what a unique love gift this is!
For further enlightenment, please call 951-845-2626 or visit edward-deanmuseum.org.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.