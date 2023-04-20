In response to R.S. Bibbo and his criticism of Gary Campanella regarding Dominion Voting Systems legal action against Fox, I would suggest Mr. Bibbo has not been paying attention to what has transpired. This is a very strong defamation case against Fox.
Recently the judge censured Fox for withholding information pertinent to the case.
I find it interesting Mr. Bibbo thinks MSNBC, CNN and CNBC suppress free speech and distorts the truth when it is actually Fox and the MAGAs who have been doing that for over two years.
The 2020 election was not rigged or corrupt. Where is the evidence they supposedly had? Many recounts, lawsuits and Republican judges say otherwise. Mr. Bibbo and the MAGAs need to get their heads out of the sand, renounce the lying, corrupt Trump and help the country move forward, not backward.
Lastly, for Mr. Bibbo to compare Joe Biden to Benedict Arnold shows a complete lack of understanding of what Benedict Arnold did.
I was a life long Republican until Trump and his cast of MAGA clowns. Anyone who looks up to and supports the likes of Putin, Xi and Kim Jong Un does not deserve our vote or respect. Truly disgusting!
Barbara Turner, Banning
