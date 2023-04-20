I am writing regarding the Banning Animal Shelter to address some of the problems there, number one being a lack of resources. I am a volunteer there and have some basic knowledge.
With inadequate funding, and more and more animals being dumped, the shelter is simply overwhelmed. They do not have the necessary number of dog runs and no money with which to build them.
Recently [Councilwoman] Sherri Flynn visited there and is very critical of the woman who runs it, who has dedicated her entire life to rescuing animals, but Amber simply does not have the proper funding from the city to expand and provide better facilities. She does the best she can.
I and two friends go once weekly to clean kitty cages and clean the feral cat room. There are many ferals that are not adoptable but the staff makes every effort to domesticate them to make them adoptable. The answer to all of this is people must spay and neuter. Yet so many do not.
Just recently nine pitbull puppies were left there. Another recent event, a kennel with four adult pitfalls was left at the front gate. Cats nursing kittens are there too, of course.
There is a crush of animals continually, and adoptions cannot keep up, especially with this kind of negative publicity about the shelter itself.
I implore the city council to help. The staff is overwhelmed. Providing a couple more staff members alone would help tremendously, and more kennels need to be built. It breaks my heart for not just the animals but the overwhelmed staff. Please help.
Louise Sultana, Banning
