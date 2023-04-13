So Beaumont is approving more Mello Roos neighborhoods.
What's that make here in the Pass, 30? 40? 50?
These new ones will cost homeowners up to $3,300 per year, adding nearly $300 to their monthly mortgage to start, and much of that will increase by 2 percent per year, regardless of what property values do, and will continue to increase in perpetuity. And of course that doesn't even touch property taxes and insurance, or the sky-high interest rates due to the current administration's economic policies. Well, I've said it before and I'll say it again. We have exactly the society that we deserve.
Gary Hironimus, Banning
