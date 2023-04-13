Dear editor,
Last Friday's (April 7, 2023) article in the Record Gazette failed to acknowledge the contribution by the Banning Chamber of Commerce to the success of the Banning Business Expo at Sun Lakes Country Club on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
As our partner and co-sponsor in this effort, the Chamber Executive Director Reuben Gonzales and Executive Assistant Arlene Diaz were invaluable in the recruitment and management of business registrations for the Expo.
I want to thank the Banning Chamber staff, publicly, for the investment of their time and resources to ensure a successful first Business Expo in Banning.
As the community ambassador representing Sun Lakes Country Club, it is my commitment, on behalf of Sun Lakes, to support growth and success for Banning's business community and an improved quality of life for all our residents.
Beverly Rashidd, Banning
