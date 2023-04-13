It's a curious conversation that always seems to pop up when there is a mass shooting event in the USA. "Gun violence."
The curious part is why people refer to it as gun violence? As if the gun some how grew a persona and legs and enacted the violence? Why don't we call for an end to “car violence” with car crashes or drunk driving? Or “cigarette violence” with all of the death and harm associated with them? We are clearly mislabeling everything nowadays.
One of the ironic and illogical arguments against gun ownership is that some how we as citizens don't need any weapon other than what might be needed to hunt for our survival? If that is really the argument that many are hanging their hats on, then why are they not asking the same government attempting to discourage gun ownership to stop being the largest weapons seller and manufacturer in the world? What do governments hunt? Believe me when I tell you, the weapons they are making and selling are only intended to cause mass casualties by whomever are the users. The sad part is the same people who think guns and gun violence are bad are the first to send us to war and ignore the fact that they are simply complicit in what the government itself is perpetuating. Why doesn't anyone push to end the United States's global weapons sales and manufacturing if they are really concerned? I know I'd feel better in giving up my guns if every government in the world wasn't being armed by my government and every police department in the country was attempting to dress itself as a military unit. I think I'm stating the obvious but today I'm sure I will be mislabeled as well.
Diego Rose, Banning
