I'm a parent and former California credentialed educator. My daughter is in junior high in Banning and they have their sex ed course required by law.
My problem is with the state’s use of transgender issues in the curriculum. I feel that this is a biased belief system that is indoctrinating our children with biased ideologies of those in government.
I just ask that our schools stick to science and nature. My daughter and I are federally recognized Native Americans, and, honestly, we should leave the indoctrination of our people alone. I think our people have had enough. We don't all ascribe to the BELIEF that some people are male spirits in a female body or vice versa.
The schools should stick to the science and nature that you are the gender you were born with. If you can't accept that, fine. Don't accept it. But don't push your metaphysical beliefs and ideals on others.
In all honesty, such a belief is actually called gender disphoria (sometimes “body disphoria”). It’s more of a cognitive condition that could be the result of issues that require the help of therapy. However, it’s also an ideological belief, just as our belief in Creator, which the school won't teach. If you can't have one, why the other?
What can we taxpaying parents do to have a say in the schools pushing these politically spurred beliefs and ideologies on our families?
David Hansen, Beaumont
