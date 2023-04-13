Gary Campanella, in an attempt to prove a point, quotes from the pleadings of the Dominion Voting Systems legal action against Fox News. What did he expect Dominion to say?
Using the pleadings, is certainly no proof at all but simply a restatement of their position but then he goes on to quote from The Los Angeles Times, a well known mouthpiece for the left wing socialist agenda, to prove his point.
Again, what else would you expect the Times to say about Trump in their efforts to destroy him?
Campanella relies on MSNBC, CNN, as well as CNBC, all well known media outlets that suppress free speech and distort the truth, for his thoughts and he accepts their story line as the truth. Have you ever noticed that once one of the left wing media comes up with a tagline to attack Trump, all the others fall in line sprouting the same tagline word-for-word on the SAME day? Who writes their script?
Biden is so corrupt that in just two years, he has deliberately broken every part of the Presidential Oath he took to protect our nation and has become the modern day version of Benedict Arnold.
R.S. Bibbo, Banning
