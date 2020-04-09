Dear editor:
It is with appreciation that the citizens of Banning received the letter from Mayor Daniela Andrade this past Monday.
It is encouraging to have government officials take the time to inform their constituents of developments in the city.
For most people, it is very helpful to have the links to the official city and county web sites readily available.
Thank you, Mayor Andrade.
Inge Schuler, Banning
