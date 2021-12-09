The Dec. 1 meeting of Banning’s Planning Commission proved once again that the city has no interest in the opinions, health or welfare of its citizens.
Those in the audience and watching on the city’s local channel were treated to an exhausting presentation by the developers who used old statistics in their favor and simple changes to their plan to continue the project hoping things like a golf cart path would somehow alleviate the worst problem, which is truck traffic. Not once did anyone sit down in a chair along Highland Springs Avenue and click off traffic numbers.
The developers thought they had the audience fully impressed to they yielded the floor to a very informed line of citizens from the most affected area of Banning, Sun Lakes Country Club, and others from surrounding communities who will also be subjected to the horrors of this project.
The people voicing their concerns were given three minutes; most of them being cut off before they could even get to their best evidence. The three men sat there staring into the distance knowing that they had their answer already. They were simply going through the motions. Not once did a commissioner stop a citizen to even ask where did you get those statistics. Then they suggested that stoplights could be fixed to allow an ambulance or fire truck to pass quickly. Beaumont manages these lights, yet no one had talked to the city.
Then someone brought up that the Banning wants to allow the project to begin before building roads or putting a firehouse and ambulance service on the south side of the freeway or doing a new study on pollution using new figures from a better traffic study.
Once the citizens had their moment, the commissioners had a public meeting and asked a few simple questions but none about any of the problems brought up by the people. Some folks shouted out how they have been treated and one commissioner got angry and made his motion, which anyone could see from the wording had already been sitting there on his desk.
Everyone knows we are all going to die, but with this project it will be sooner than later. How do people get elected to carry out responsibilities of the people and then do what ever they want?
Nick Polcino, Banning
