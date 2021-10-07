For at least the third time in the past 25 years, the city of Banning is once again trying to take the area west of Highland Springs Avenue, which is serviced by the Beaumont Unified School District, into its own school district.
For more than forty years Banning was perfectly happy with that arrangement since Beaumont was bearing the total cost of maintenance of open fields.
Once that area began to be developed, Banning decided it wanted the boundary area west of Highland Springs Avenue included in the Banning School District when they realized that there were significant developer fees involved and greed entered the picture.
The so-called boundary dispute is now and always has been a non-issue.
Twice, once in the mid-nineties and then again in 2005 or 2006, the Riverside County Board of Education said that they saw no necessary or meaningful reason to make any change and no change was made in the boundaries settling that issue with finality.
This, therefore, is a settled issue and should remain that way.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.