Dear editor,
It is sad and destructive to attack Trump incessantly. Australia was settled by British people after another group back 40.000 years ago first. Slowly it is becoming diverse. These imperfect democracies attract a lot of the worlds people. Hell and heartache existed before the formation of the US. Something is so good about here that we have high demand to migrate here.
The pendulum swing way left is killing us.
It swung way right and we got Hitler. Hate can kill us left or right. You can fix a dent in a steel car fender.
You can't get back a living thing that dies. The U.S. is dying.
Randy Knapman, Palm Springs
