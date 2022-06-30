June 11, 2022
Last Thursday, the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, began laying out its evidence upon the facts, circumstances and causes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the U.S. Capitol. Over the past 17 months, the committee interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewed over 100,000 documents. The bipartisan committee declared that the overall goal of its investigation is to defend and protect American democracy.
On Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald Trump summoned and assembled a violent
mob to Washington and directed them to march on the Capitol.
According to Committee Vice-Chair Republican Liz Cheney, "Trump's intention was to remain president of the United States in violation of his constitutional obligation to relinquish power."
Joe Biden, as a historical fact, won a fair and secure 2020 presidential election, and
Trump lost. But he never conceded. Instead, with a ring of allies, Trump conceived and implemented a plan to overturn the election, becoming nothing less than an attempted coup on Jan. 6.
"Our democracy is in danger," stated Committee Chairman Democrat Bennie Thompson.
Every president in American History has carried out the peaceful transfer of power, until Trump.
Thompson stated, "Trump lost in the courts, just as he did at the ballot box."
Liz Cheney stated, "Donald Trump developed a 7 point plan to overturn the election."
According to CNN, a committee source provided the following plan:
1. Trump provided misinformation and false claims of election fraud to the American public.
2. Trump planned to replace the attorney-general with an individual who would support his fake election claims.
3. Trump pressured Vice-President Mike Pence to refuse to count the electoral votes.
4. Trump pressured state election officials to change the election results.
5, Trump's legal team instructed Republicans in multiple states to create false electoral slates.
6. Trump assembled a violent mob to Washington to march on the Capitol.
7. Trump did nothing to stop the violence as it got underway.
On Thursday, Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform that Jan. 6 represents "the greatest movement in the history of our country to Make America Great Again."
During her presentation on Thursday evening, Liz Cheney offered a stark message to her party, "Tonight I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible, ‘There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.’"
Republicans need to wake-up!
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
