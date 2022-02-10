Democracy has been defined as " a system of government by the whole population through elected representatives." The U.S. Constitution advances democracy with these basic democratic principles: Liberty, Equality, Free and Fair Elections, and the Rule of Law. These principles have made the United States exceptional. The modern Republican Party has abandoned its commitment to these democratic principles. Republicans support Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from him. Without any evidence or proof to support Trump's claim of election fraud, Republican lawmakers in a number of battleground states have passed voter
suppression laws under the deceitful claim of election integrity and security. The obvious goals of these laws are to give Republican candidates an advantage in elections, and to also grant to Republican State Legislatures the ability to nullify the votes of Democrats. Such actions are autocratic and a threat to democracy. On the website of the think tank New America, "More than 100 scholars of democracy, in a signed statement, warn that as result of Republican led states proposing or implementing radical change to election laws no longer meet the minimum conditions for free and fair elections."
The Trump era has made it a reality that American Democracy is in peril. On Jan. 6, President Trump incited his supporters to march on the Capitol to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes for Joe Biden's presidential victory. Trump's actions on that day led to an insurrection and sedition against the U.S. Government. During his presidency, Trump often expressed his admiration for autocrats. Illiberal democracies are extreme right-wing movements that are spreading around the world. These autocratic leaders use the politics of fear to attack perceived enemies, such as immigrants, the press, and democratic institutions, while wrapping themselves in a blanket of patriotism.
Even though Donald Trump attempted a coup, he remains a viable political candidate.
He is the leader of an autocratic Republican Party, and he continues to have very strong support from Republican voters. The "Stop the Steal" movement proclaims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from Trump.
By extension, it implies that Trump can never lose an election.
A wannabe autocrat like Trump is a danger to American Democracy.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
