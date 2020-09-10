The Republican party has presented an alternate reality to the American people. The party has offered these "alternative facts" to consider: Covid-19 has disappeared; racism does not exist in America; and Black Lives Matter has been a hate group.
Republican leaders have declared the coronavirus has vanished. Nonetheless, without a national strategy to contain the spread of the virus, it has surged throughout the country. During the pandemic, President Trump has been unable to create trust, build relationships, motivate others, and reduce anxiety.
He has been only concerned with his re-election campaign.
Republicans have stated repeatedly systemic racism does not exist in America. Racism of Black people in America has existed for over 400 years, starting with slavery and continuing with the racist Jim Crow era in the South, For Republicans to deny the existence of racism in America has been willful ignorance.
For Black people, racism is as American as apple pie. Republicans have suggested the Black Lives Matter movement has encouraged violence and riots. In fact, BLM has advocated for peaceful protests against police brutality of Black people.
Trump campaign officials have openly stated that rioting helps the president politically. As a result, President Trump has used inflammatory rhetoric to incite anger and racial division. His slogan has become-"when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
"American Carnage" is America now under Trump.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
