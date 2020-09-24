Kay Rawle wrote a letter, which suggests Republicans believe in an alternate reality. She offered these "alternative facts," Trump did a good job during the pandemic; racism has been deployed against white people; and Black Lives Matter does not support law and order.
Rawle believes racism has been directed at White culture and Black culture has become centralized.
With over 6.7 million covid-19 cases and over 198,000 deaths, the U.S. has the most cases and deaths in the world. Without a national strategy to contain the virus, the Trump administration failed to protect the American people.
From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Trump's response has been a failure.
He ignored early warnings, downplayed the threat as a hoax, stated everything was under control, and said the virus would disappear.
The Black Lives Matter movement has advocated for peaceful protests against police brutality of Blacks.
Millions of people across the country have supported BLM for racial justice.
While BLM encourages people to protest lawfully and orderly, White supremacist groups have encouraged people to "kill, burn, and vandalize." Trump encourages protesters to riot because he believes it helps him politically.
Through "alternative facts," Republicans continue to tell lies to the American people.
Marlene Doyle, Beaumont
