Dear editor,-
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Tip O'Neil once declared "all politics is local."
Alexis de Toqueville wrote that American democracy was created in the tothe town hall. Local events ultimately translate to national results.
The county seat is about 25 miles from my house.
Oddly enough, when I think about Riverside I have an image of orange groves, which is a thing of the past. Downtown is a place of one way streets and parking meters. Around and around the car choked block we go with no place to park.
I can tell you all about Congressman Adam Schiff, but until recently I didn't have a clue as to what the county board of supervisors are up to.
I can only readily name one of the five, and what I know of him is from a single conversation I had with him when he was an elected office holder in Calimesa. He was the mayor. The same with the dirt bags that inhabit the capitol in Sacramento and spend the most of their legislative time post midnight gutting and amending bills the morning of legislative vote on those very bills.
I know something about the brainless governance of Newsom, but outside of the most outrageous of Sacramento lunacy I know little about the daily madness of people who have trouble tying their own shoe laces yet hold the reins of state government.
The Schiffs, Newsoms and all the rest, good and bad, don't just pop up out of nowhere.
Trump is an extreme rarity in that he was not a politician of any sort when he was sprung on the flinching and reflexive Washington establishment.
Most begin with local government. When election day comes around (I just got a visual of the old Warner Bros cartoon with Elmer Fudd, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck... "rabbit season" - "duck season fire!") there are names of candidates for judges, school board members and others on the ballot I have no idea of who they or what their history and political beliefs are. Yet, their offices have a great impact on the community and ultimately the nation.
There are polls ad naseum with leading questions about about what percentages of the population think about this or are against that, but I believe most people are busy going about their lives and don't have any idea of what really goes on in Washington and even less the home turf.
I think most have scanty yet strongly held third hand notions of national politics with many on both the right and the left believing everything is rigged and their votes doesn't count.
On the other hand, to discuss politics can mean loosing a friend - the rift can be over something as small as a minor misunderstanding with someone you fundamentally agree with, much less someone you are politically polar opposite of. And, that's why the Shiffs, Newsoms and other elected knuckleheads and permanently employed malfeasant staff in any level of government can run rough shod over the population.
Allan McNew, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.